Team Mauka gears up ahead of 2023 Polynesian Bowl

Some of the top high school football players are on island for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl with both team Mauka and Makai getting ready for the premiere all-star game.

WIth three days out from kick off in the game, team Mauka is hard at work to implement their game plan against Team Makai.

A major opportunity for players on the squad to learn from some of the best as they’re being led by long time Georgia head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Richt.

“These guys have competed well, they’ve been really respectful of the coaching and each other and just been a really good group to work with.” Team Mauka head coach Mark Richt told Hawaii News Now.

Team Mauka is also littered with local talent as 16 of the 31 Hawaii boys will be wearing the silver and white come Friday.

“It’s just been really fun just getting to know a lot of people from around the country.” Punahou quarterback and University of Hawaii commit John Keawe Sagapolutele said. “I think we’re just happy to be out here and building chemistry with each other and just having fun out here.”

One team that will be well represented are the back-to-back Open Division State Champions with eight Kahuku players in the bowl — including Linebacker and Oregon State commit Leonard Ah You.

“Kahuku is getting really represented this year, you know there’s eight of us.” Ah You said. “I’m just excited because we know we all can ball out and were just going to put it on for our city.”

All the hard work and fun will culminate on Friday night in the sixth edition of one of the premiere prep all-star games.

The 2023 Polynesian bowl kicks off on Friday at 4:00 p.m. on the NFL Network.

