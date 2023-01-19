Suspect accused of robbing woman, striking her in the head with beer bottle charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings.

The victim was able to flag down Honolulu police officers who arrested Persia about 30 minutes later at Aala Park.

Persia’s bail has been set at $50,000.

