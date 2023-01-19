Tributes
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii

“Moon” was last seen on Dec. 10th off of Kona on the Big Island.
By HNN Staff and Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say the whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries.

“Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10th off Kona on the Big Island.

At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice and could no longer swim using her tail due to a severe spinal injury likely caused by a ship strike.

Researchers were amazed that “Moon” completed the 4-thousand-mile migration from Canada to Hawaii using only her pectoral fins.

Now they’re brokenhearted knowing this was her last journey to Hawaii.

