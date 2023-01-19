Relatives told police suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents on the Big Island must undergo a mental health evaluation as prosecutors pursue first-degree murder charges against him.

Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.

The 21-year-old said nothing during his preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon, appearing in court via a video link from jail. While his public defender argued his bail should be reduced, the judge denied that request.

Meanwhile, new court documents reveal disturbing details in the case.

Police say on Monday, Ho’s mother called police to their Panaewa because he was having a schizophrenic episode.

Responding officers found Ho covered in blood and being restrained by his brother and father.

Police then found the bodies of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine in a bedroom. Both had been stabbed mutliple times.

Ho’s brother told police he wrestled to get the knife away from him and threw it outside, where police recovered it.

The brother was hurt in the struggle, requiring 19 stitches to his head.

Family members were in the courtroom Wednesday as the judge made the initial decisions on the case.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.