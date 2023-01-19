Rainbow Warriors Volleyball stays at home to face Saint Francis in two-match series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team closes out their season-opening homestand this week against Saint Francis in a two-match series.

The first match is set for Wednesday while the second is set for Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Prior to the second match will be UH’s annual alumni match — first serve for that is set for 4:00 p.m.

Hawaii is coming off of a successful opening series, getting a pair of four-set wins against No. 6 Ball State last weekend.

The wins thanks to big performances from some of the Rainbow Warriors, enough to earn some major weekly honors.

Libero Brett Sheward was named Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week while outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named Big West Player of the Week and AVCA’s National Player of the Week.

First serve against Saint Francis is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time for both matches.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.