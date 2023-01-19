Proposal aims to increase housing for locals by targeting non-residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one at the Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas.

One is tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis – by going after non-residents.

“The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000. There were a lot of people just paying cash, $100,000 on top of the next person’s offer, and so that’s what was driving these housing prices to go up so much,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen. Brenton Awa.

According to a recent state report, 25% of homes were bought by out-of-state buyers from January to September of 2022. That is an increase from previous years.

The report also states more Canadians are buying more single-family homes and more people from Japan are buying more condominiums.

On the flipside, in several countries – like Canada – foreigners are not allowed to purchase homes.

So many are wondering what can be done to accomplish the same goal in Hawaii.

One of Maui County Mayor’s campaign promises was more housing for locals.

“To me, that’s so obvious. I mean, who else would you want to be advocating for? We should be advocating for our people who have been here for generations, who deserve to be here,” said Richard Bissen.

However, it’s unconstitutional to reserve homes for Hawaii residents only.

“Wish the governor could just make it...boom...you gotta be born in Hawaii, or live here 20 years to buy. But it’s not that simple. We live in United States of America, we fall under the Constitution,” Awa said.

“We have an obligation to do whatever we can within the law, and if we have to change the law, then that’s something that happens all the time, every session of the legislature,” Bissen said.

Senator Awa’s bill goes after the Hawaii Real Property Tax Act.

“If I buy a house, and I’m a non-resident, for $800,000, and I wanted to go sell it for a million dollars, well, today, I can do that, and I have to pay 7.5% of that $200,000 gain. Well, we’re trying to do is make it 100%,” he said.

SB34 passed its first reading on Wednesday.

Awa is encouraging the public to testify so they can hear everyone’s ideas.

