Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents

Latest News

A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend