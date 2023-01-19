Tributes
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous

EMS ambulance
EMS ambulance(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way.

That’s a crime.

Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk.

“We may have to make a hard stop, go around another vehicle in front of us. You never know what’s going on in front of that ambulance,” Fitzgerald said.

Video taken on the H-1 Freeway show a silver Nissan minivan drafting the ambulance as other drivers pull off to the side. The minivan was so close, you can see the driver and passenger laughing as it almost rear-ends the ambulance.

Fitzgerald said there have been ambulances rear-ended while patients were in the back getting medical attention.

“We could be starting an IV doing CPR, giving medications, inserting a breathing tube,” she said.

Following an emergency vehicle within 500 feet is a crime and paramedics do notify dispatch when it happens.

Honolulu police respond and have launched investigations.

A spokesperson for HPD said they have sent warning letters to the registered owner of the vehicle if they do not locate the driver. This video of the minivan tailgating the ambulance, for example, is now part of a police case.

