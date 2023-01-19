Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode

Latest News

"Politics doesn't have to be poisonous" says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Mayors from across the country descend on Washington
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
The victim was able to flag down Honolulu police officers who arrested Persia about 30 minutes...
Suspect accused of robbing woman, striking her in the head with beer bottle charged
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges