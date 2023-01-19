Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who shouted at lawmakers and first responders during the opening session of the state Legislature on Tuesday is Samson Souza — a known Native Hawaiian activist in West Oahu.

He faces a misdemeanor charge for disrespect of a House of the Legislature after interrupting House Speaker Scott Saiki’s opening remarks.

During his outburst, Souza said, “This our home. We first kanaka maoli, we first you guys talking about money.”

Deputy Sheriffs had to pull him away after he fell while hanging onto a banister. He was taken away in an ambulance after complaining that he couldn’t breathe.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Souza was later released after posting bail.

Souza previously appeared in court on charges of harassment and terroristic threatening following alleged encounters with visitors at Makua Beach.

