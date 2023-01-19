Hawaii men’s basketball hits the road to face UC Irvine, UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team hits the road this weekend for a pivotal trip facing the top teams in the Big West Conference.

Hawaii is set to meet UC Irvine on Thursday and UC Riverside on Saturday.

The ‘Bows sit at 5-1 in Conference play, tied for second place in the league with UC Irvine and Long Beach State, a half game behind first-place UC Riverside.

UH is coming off of a successful home weekend with a 79-70 win over Long Beach State and a 58-51 victory over Cal State Northridge.

Hawaii’s game against the Anteaters will be streamed on ESPN+ while their game with the Highlanders will be on Spectrum SportsNet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.