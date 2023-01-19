Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record breaking swim attempt is underway in the Kaiwi Channel.

A young girl from California hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu.

Covered in sunscreen, 15-year-old Maya Merhige set out Wednesday night just after 5:30 p.m. from Papohaku Beach.

Merhige is just 2 weeks younger than the current record holder Edie Markovich who completed the swim in 2021.

It took Markovich over 15 hours.

Merhige is confident she can finish the swim. Her mom is feeling anxious and excited.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster. I’m terrified and proud and I find myself crying every other minute,” said Merhige’s mom.

”She just has the brain of someone who can focus and dig deep and do this type of stuff and have the discipline to pull, pull it out and do it.“

Merhige is dedicating the swim to a family friend who passed a way from cancer — his name “Sam” is written on her swim cap.

She’s already raised over $50,000 for cancer research with the organization Swim Across America

Merhige also the youngest person to swim across lake Tahoe — she did that when she was 14.

Merhige hopes to arrive at Alan Davis beach on Oahu by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

