Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim

Record-breaking swim on Kaiwi channel
Record-breaking swim on Kaiwi channel(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record breaking swim attempt is underway in the Kaiwi Channel.

A young girl from California hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu.

Covered in sunscreen, 15-year-old Maya Merhige set out Wednesday night just after 5:30 p.m. from Papohaku Beach.

Merhige is just 2 weeks younger than the current record holder Edie Markovich who completed the swim in 2021.

It took Markovich over 15 hours.

Merhige is confident she can finish the swim. Her mom is feeling anxious and excited.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster. I’m terrified and proud and I find myself crying every other minute,” said Merhige’s mom.

”She just has the brain of someone who can focus and dig deep and do this type of stuff and have the discipline to pull, pull it out and do it.“

Merhige is dedicating the swim to a family friend who passed a way from cancer — his name “Sam” is written on her swim cap.

She’s already raised over $50,000 for cancer research with the organization Swim Across America

Merhige also the youngest person to swim across lake Tahoe — she did that when she was 14.

Merhige hopes to arrive at Alan Davis beach on Oahu by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode

Latest News

The victim was able to flag down Honolulu police officers who arrested Persia about 30 minutes...
Suspect accused of robbing woman, striking her in the head with beer bottle charged
Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead...
Closing arguments to begin in brutal 2017 North Shore murder trial
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 19, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 19, 2023)
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend