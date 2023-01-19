Episode 145: Local comedian who went viral is taking his show to the historic Hawaii Theatre!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, stand up comedian Tumua Tuinei captivated a fan base that today just keeps growing.

His ability to make people laugh, catapulted his career to the Blaisdell and sold out shows! Now, the former UH football player is embarking on another new project...his first taped show at the historic Hawaii Theatre!

Listen as we talk story with the rising comedian about why he loves tickling your funny bone!

