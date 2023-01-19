EPA insists consent order is necessary despite push back from BWS

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EPA Pacific Southwest Region’s Enforcement Director, Amy Miller, told Hawaii News Now the federal agency is beefing up staff in Hawaii to deal with the Red Hill crisis. She insists its proposed consent order doesn’t conflict with the state’s emergency order to the Navy to take out the fuel which sits just above Oahu’s aquifer.

The proposed consent order would require the Navy to defuel Red Hill and shut down the facility. It also contains specific actions to operate and maintain the Navy’s drinking water system at Pearl Harbor which was contaminated by fuel spills in 2021, but the Board of Water Supply says the 2023 consent order is like a 2015 order and could drag out the defeuling

Hawaii News Now asked if the EPA thinks the military can stick to its mid-2024 deadline to defuel Red Hill.

“We want to make sure that they meet that goal that they’ve put out for themselves and we want to make sure that it’s done in a safe manner,” said Miller.

Board of Water Supply’s chief engineer and manager Ernie Lau says he met with Miller and other EPA officials and demanded that they do a better job holding the military accountable.

“I am not happy that the EPA has allowed the situation to reach this point that they need to be more aggressive,” Lau told Hawaii News Now.

He said he used ‘colorful language’ during the meeting.

“It was very blunt. It’s basically you’ve got to hold the military’s feet to the fire,” he said.

The Board of Water Supply sent a letter to thousands of its water customers opposing the EPA’s proposed consent order with six reasons including there’s no clear deadlines, no strict penalties, and it does not address the latest spill of AFFF or fire fighting foam concentrate.

EPA says the latest AFFF spill is a separate investigation.

Hawaii News Now asked is the EPA more concerned about protecting the environment or protecting the military?

“EPA, its primary mission is to protect human health and the environment. We are very committed to our responsibilities for oversight and we believe that this agreement will give us the tools to do that,” said Miller.

Miller also told Hawaii News Now military officials told the EPA that the investigative report into the latest spill of toxic fire fighting foam concentrate should be sent to the EPA in about two weeks. The investigation includes video of the spill.

Hawaii News Now has learned the investigation locally is complete, but it needs to be approved by higher ups at the Pentagon.

