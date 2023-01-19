Tributes
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:48 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University.

Three vehicles were involved, HPD said.

EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital.

Authorities had shut down two lanes to remove the vehicle from the roadway but it has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

