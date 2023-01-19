Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University.

Three vehicles were involved, HPD said.

EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital.

Authorities had shut down two lanes to remove the vehicle from the roadway but it has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.