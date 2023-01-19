Tributes
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Clyde Aikau confirms big wave surf contest will run on Sunday

Clyde Aikau confirmed to Hawaii News Now that the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clyde Aikau confirmed to Hawaii News Now that the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go.

The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition of the contest dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman.

Aikau says that conditions will be epic on Sunday with waves estimated to reach 30 feet and wind and wave directions will be just right.

Forty surfers were invited this year, including five women. The list includes 2016 winner John John Florence, 2002 winner Kelly Slater, four-time Peahi champ Billy Kemper, and father-and-son duo Mason and Michael Ho.

This edition of the Eddie will also be dedicated to Solomon Aikau and longtime Waikiki beachboy China Uemura who recently passed away.

If you plan to attend the contest at Waimea Bay, get there early and expect slow moving traffic.

Clyde recently had to call off the contest earlier in the month due to unfavorable wind conditions, but right now it’s all systems go.

The contest was last held in 2016.

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim birdies final two holes to win 2023 Sony Open