US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard says it’s been monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.

Officials said it’s believed to be an intelligence gathering ship.

While foreign military vessels are allowed to move freely through what’s called the U.S. economic exclusive zone, the Coast Guard said foreign-flagged military vessels have often been spotted loitering in its area of response.

“The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest,” said Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs, in a statement. “This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific.”

Coast Guard video sent to Hawaii News Now included latitude and longitude points that indicated that the ship was about 100 miles off Honolulu at the time.

The Coast Guard continues to work with Department of Defense partners to provide updates on foreign vessel movements.

This story may be updated.

