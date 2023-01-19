Closing arguments to begin in brutal 2017 North Shore murder trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Stephen Brown for the murder of Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017.

On Tuesday, Brown took the stand in his own defense where he claimed his then girlfriend Hailey Dandurand killed Boinville while he stepped out of the home to keep a look out.

Prosecutors said that Boinville walked in on the Brown and Dandurand while they were burglarizing a north shore vacation rental.

They claim the two tied Boinville up and eventually killed her with a machete and other weapons.

Prosecutors also allege the couple tied up her young daughter, Makana, who was waiting outside the home. Boinville’s daughter was bound but not harmed.

While Brown is on trial now, Dandurand will have a separate trial later on.

