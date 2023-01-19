Tributes
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works

The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station.
The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jan. 19, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core.

The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station.

City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s next Kauhale village. A master-planned community intended to house people living on the street.

“So they’ll have separate living spaces, but then parts of it are communal,” said Anton Krucky.

The head of the Department of Community Services says the city still hasn’t picked an exact design, but tiny homes with shared utilities is an option.

As for the money, Krucky says it’s already in hand. Congressional funds to the tune of $12 million were secured by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Krucky said, “I’d like to be building this year. And sooner than later.”

“It’s not like the city has to start from scratch,” said Nani Medeiros.

The state’s Chief Housing Officer says the idea of building a kauhale on this piece of land is something government’s been trying to do since at least 2019.

“So we know the soil is good from the testing that we did back then,” she said. “And we have some very preliminary drawings, you know, how to lay out some of the different units.”

Krucky added, “I see these more as transitional housing. Someone can be there for a year to two years.”

It’s housing that’s desperately needed.

Just a quarter mile away, the banks of the Kalihi stream are crowded with people living under tarps and other make shift shelters.

This isn’t the only village the city hopes to build with build with that $12 million.

HNN has learned the plan is to build three Kauhale villages with the money. We’ll keep you posted on future sites.

