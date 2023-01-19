Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

$1.6M grant to prepare Native Hawaiian, Asian, Pacific Islander special education teachers

A $1.6 million grant was awarded to the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education’s...
A $1.6 million grant was awarded to the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education’s Department of Special Education to increase and retain more well-prepared bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.(University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A $1.6 million grant was awarded to the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Education’s Department of Special Education to increase and retain more well-prepared bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.

Project Equal Access, under the direction of Special Education Professor and Chair Jenny Wells, aims to create a more diverse teacher workforce to serve students of color in rural and remote communities.

The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program.

“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged as a center of teaching excellence by the U.S. DOE,” Wells said. “This award will enhance our teacher preparation programs and increase our ability to prepare and support diverse special educators.”

The four-year project, which will supplement the existing rigorous College of Education’s special education teacher training programs, is co-directed by Associate Specialist Linda Oshita and Assistant Specialist Janet Kim.

The focus is on the various aspects of the teacher preparation pipeline, including the recruitment, preparation, support, placement, and retention of teachers in high-need areas to support underserved students.

“Our diverse student population mirrors the multicultural profile of the state with 76% of teacher candidates being students of color,” Wells added.

“Project Equal Access will address the disproportionately underrepresented Native Hawaiian, Asian American, and Native American Pacific Islander special educators within the teacher workforce.”

Grant activities will address five areas:

  • Reduction of inequity and inadequacy in resources and opportunities in teaching license programs.
  • Increase in the effective use of technology, instructional techniques, and strategies.
  • Preparation of teacher candidates to design and deliver instruction in ways that are engaging and provide opportunities to think critically and solve complex problems, apply learning in authentic and real-world settings, and communicate and collaborate effectively.
  • Preparation of teacher candidates to build meaningful and trusting relationships with their students’ families; and sustained and high-quality clinical experiences and mentoring of teacher candidates by exemplary teachers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
The City's Resource Center is a multi-purpose complex in the heart of Iwilei made up of low...
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty
The new year offers a great opportunity to live more sustainably.
PODCAST: 10 easy ways you can be more eco-friendly in the new year
Hawaii senators and local Filipino organizations honored Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and...
Midday Newscast: Nobel winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion by Philippine court