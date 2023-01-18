Tributes
Search continues for angler who fell overboard while apparently trying to reel in huge fish

Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Mark Knittle, who went overboard while fishing off...
Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Mark Knittle, who went overboard while fishing off Hawaii Island.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a missing angler last seen Sunday.

Mark Knittle, 63, fell off his boat about 4 miles offshore of the Honaunau Boat Ramp.

Police say his fishing partner heard him say, “The fish is huge” and then saw him go overboard.

His friend says he tried to save Knittle, but lost sight of him.

Crews on a Coast Guard cutter and helicopter and a Hawaii County fire boat are continuing their search.

