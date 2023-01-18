Search continues for angler who fell overboard while apparently trying to reel in huge fish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a missing angler last seen Sunday.

Mark Knittle, 63, fell off his boat about 4 miles offshore of the Honaunau Boat Ramp.

Police say his fishing partner heard him say, “The fish is huge” and then saw him go overboard.

His friend says he tried to save Knittle, but lost sight of him.

Crews on a Coast Guard cutter and helicopter and a Hawaii County fire boat are continuing their search.

