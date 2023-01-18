Report: Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for cost of living

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new (and unsurprising) report says people making minimum wage in Honolulu cannot cover the basic costs of living.

“SmartAsset” says “minimum wage workers earn $12 per hour, but the city’s exorbitant cost of living shrinks the purchasing power of those earnings.”

For example, $10.99 loaves of bread were recently spotted at a Hilo grocery store, and did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country with a cheese pie for $18.99?

The report says the hourly minimum wage is effectively about $6.50 per hour when adjusted for the cost of living.

Honolulu is by far the worst in the country, followed by Plano, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Minimum wage goes furthest in Denver where the lowest paid workers get $17.29 per hour.

However, Hawaii’s state-mandated minimum wage will increase $2 in 2024, 2026 and 2028, when it reaches $18.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.