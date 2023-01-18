Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Report: Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for cost of living

A new (and unsurprising) report says people making minimum wage in Honolulu cannot cover the...
A new (and unsurprising) report says people making minimum wage in Honolulu cannot cover the basic costs of living.(Hawaii News Now)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new (and unsurprising) report says people making minimum wage in Honolulu cannot cover the basic costs of living.

“SmartAsset” says “minimum wage workers earn $12 per hour, but the city’s exorbitant cost of living shrinks the purchasing power of those earnings.”

For example, $10.99 loaves of bread were recently spotted at a Hilo grocery store, and did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country with a cheese pie for $18.99?

The report says the hourly minimum wage is effectively about $6.50 per hour when adjusted for the cost of living.

Honolulu is by far the worst in the country, followed by Plano, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Minimum wage goes furthest in Denver where the lowest paid workers get $17.29 per hour.

However, Hawaii’s state-mandated minimum wage will increase $2 in 2024, 2026 and 2028, when it reaches $18.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’

Latest News

The City's Resource Center is a multi-purpose complex in the heart of Iwilei made up of low...
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he tied up victim but didn’t kill her
Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead...
Midday Newscast: North Shore murder trial resumes with defendant taking the stand