Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon. (SOURCE: WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Township.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-280 when it lost a set of dual tires from one of its axles.

The tires went through the median and struck another semi truck traveling northbound on the same highway and killing the driver.

The highway patrol said the first semi truck did not stop after the accident took place.

Officials have not publicly identified the driver who was killed but said they were from Michigan.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or the driver of the first semi truck is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

