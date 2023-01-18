Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to what it described as “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which will begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

The layoffs represent “less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

He said customers that were accelerating their spending on digital technology during the pandemic are now trying to “optimize their digital spend to do more with less.”

“We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,” Nadella wrote.

Other tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company’s workforce.

Nadella made no direct mention of the layoffs on Wednesday when he put in an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting happening this week in Davos, Switzerland.

When asked by the forum’s founder Klaus Schwab on what tech layoffs meant for the industry’s business model, Nadella said companies that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing “normalization” of that demand.

“Quite frankly, we in the tech industry will also have to get efficient, right?” Nadella said. “It’s not about everyone else doing more with less. We will have to do more with less. So we will have to show our own productivity gains with our own sort of technology.”

Schwab also asked Nadella about employee loyalty to Microsoft. Nadella said workers “should think of Microsoft as a platform to be able to connect with our mission to achieve what’s core to them. I think that’s the social equation.”

____

AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this story from London.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 18, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 18, 2023)
Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents