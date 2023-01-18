LIVE: Watch Hawaii News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Top stories on Hawaii News Now:
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he tied up victim but didn’t kill her
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty
Report: Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for cost of living
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.