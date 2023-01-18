LIVE: Watch Hawaii News Now

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Top stories on Hawaii News Now:

‘I wanted to run’: Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he tied up victim but didn’t kill her

A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty

Report: Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for cost of living

Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings

Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

Missed our most recent newscast? Don’t worry. With the Hawaii News Now streaming app, our...
Missed our most recent newscast? Don’t worry. With the Hawaii News Now streaming app, our newscast now starts when you’re ready to turn on the TV.(Hawaii News Now)

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
Keanakakoi Crater
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Latest News

Brown took the stand in his own defense for much of the morning, answering questions mostly in...
The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announced on Tuesday a key leadership hire ahead of the 2023 to...
A Honolulu couple has been charged in Pennsylvania with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail...
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra: The Planets and Sheraton Starlight Series at Waikiki Shell
