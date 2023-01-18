Honolulu couple charged with fraud and money laundering for counterfeit art scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu couple has been charged in Pennsylvania with several counts of fraud related to deceiving art collectors with inauthentic woodblocks advertised as several centuries old.

Earl Marshawn Washington, age 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, age 31 – both residents of Honolulu – have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania also announced they would charge Washington separately with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The indictment alleges that from 2018 to 2021, Washington and Nagy sold counterfeit artistic goods known as “woodblocks” or “woodcuts” to various buyers and then laundered the proceeds from selling those goods.

The indictment also alleges that Washington and Nagy sold inauthentic woodblocks and prints made from woodblocks that they advertised as being from between the 15th and early 20th centuries.

“If you promise people one thing and sell them another, that’s fraud, plain and simple,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

“Here we had collectors paying for what they believed were old, rare, and valuable woodblocks and prints, but what they allegedly received were none of the above.”

The buyers included a pair of woodblock collectors residing in France, as well as a buyer of a woodblock print who then lived in Hummelstown, PA.

The buyers of the woodblocks in France allegedly made $84,350.91 in PayPal payments to Nagy before learning that the woodblocks they purchased were not from the 15th and 16th centuries, as advertised.

According to the indictment, Nagy received these payments through PayPal, moved the proceeds to a bank account in her name, and then quickly converted the proceeds to cash through withdrawals of several thousand dollars at a time.

It is alleged that Washington admitted to one of the French buyers as being the creator of the woodblocks sold to the French buyers.

Washington is also charged with defrauding a collector of woodblocks from York, PA.

The indictment alleges that this collector paid Washington, who used the alias “River Seine,” and his then-girlfriend $118,810 from 2013 to 2016 in exchange for approximately 130 woodblocks, again advertised as being several centuries old.

The indictment alleges that some of these woodblocks were made in the second half of the twentieth century.

The indictment contains forfeiture allegations seeking over $200,000 from Washington and Nagy collectively, which is allegedly the amount they received from buyers of their counterfeit artistic goods.

