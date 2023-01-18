Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Petunia
  • Dumplin’
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing

Latest News

Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Affordable housing, preschool among top priorities as new legislative session kicks off
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial