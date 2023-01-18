Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces key leadership hire ahead of new concert season

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra: The Planets and Sheraton Starlight Series at Waikiki Shell
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra: The Planets and Sheraton Starlight Series at Waikiki Shell
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announced on Tuesday a key leadership hire ahead of the 2023 to 2024 concert season.

Following a unanimous vote by the HSO board, Dane Lam will be taking on the role as music director — providing creative leadership to the 84-member orchestra.

“Over the years, I have come to know Dane as someone not only gifted with incredible artistic insight and conducting prowess, but someone who understands the power a symphony orchestra can have in positively shaping a community,” said Dave Moss, president and CEO of HSO.

Originally from Australia, Lam made his American debut at the Hawaii Theatre in March 2022 as a guest conductor for HSO.

“This is a group of musicians who are committed to Hawaii and to its people, committed to all of you,” Lam said.

As music director, Lam will oversee selection of HSO’s performance repertoire for each concert season and organize performances by guest artists and conductors.

He will spearhead existing and new community engagement projects — including music education programs such as the “Symphony of Hawaiian Birds” and “Symphony of Hawaii Forests.”

“Music expresses the inexpressible. It communicates in a universal way,” Lam said. “It helps us to feel feelings that we cannot put into words, and it helps us, it provokes us to question what’s just, what’s right and reminds us of what we have in common as people in the face of some big shared social and environmental challenges.”

His contract will run through 2027.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ho
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife.
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’

Latest News

Sunrise is coming to the weekends!
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
The City's Resource Center is a multi-purpose complex in the heart of Iwilei made up of low...
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he tied up victim but didn’t kill her
A new (and unsurprising) report says people making minimum wage in Honolulu cannot cover the...
Report: Honolulu’s $12 minimum wage is effectively $6.50 per hour when adjusted for cost of living