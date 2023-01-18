Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents.

Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2.75 million.

Ho is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Hawaii business owners Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, on Monday morning. They were both 68.

Police responded to their Makalika Street on Monday morning following reports of a disturbance.

Joshua Ho (Hawaii County Police Department)

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were met by two family members who were physically restraining Ho. He was covered in blood and immediately arrested without incident, police said.

The victims were observed with multiple stab wounds, Hawaii Island police said. Ho is also accused of assaulting a 28-year-old man, who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries to his head.

