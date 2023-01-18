Tributes
‘Just wonderful people’: Hawaii County mayor mourns victims of double homicide

The 21-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents remains at the Hilo cellblock Tuesday as authorities prepare charges against him.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old suspect remains in Hawaii County police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandparents.

Joshua Ho was booked Monday afternoon after police responded to a home in the Panaewa area and found the bodies of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine.

The 68-year-olds were the owners of Big Island Delights, a Hilo store known for its cookies and candies.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth and his wife, Noriko, were longtime friends of the Takamines.

He described them as invaluable pillars of the community and will always remember their generosity.

“These are really just wonderful people,” Roth said. “You wouldn’t wish this on anyone, but when it happens, to people that are just so kind, so loving, so giving and really don’t ask for anything, it just, it’s like getting punched in the gut.”

Roth is in Washington, D.C. this week for a conference and learned of the tragedy shortly after landing.

Like so many in the Hilo community, he remains shocked and heartbroken.

“The question I think everyone is asking is ‘why?’” Roth said. “How does something like this happen? Like I said, my thoughts and prayers are with the rest of the family at this time and just ask the community to support them as well.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ho has not been charged.

