Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show

Sunrise is coming to the weekends!(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is coming to the weekends!

Starting Jan. 28, Hawaii News Now’s popular weekday morning show will also air live on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sunrise on the weekends will air on K5 and stream free online from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“The audience has been accustomed to receiving critical news and information from the Sunrise team every weekday morning, and we are excited to serve the community in the same way on the weekends,” said HNN General Manager Katie Pickman.

“Our news operation is a 24/7 service on every platform where our audience can consume information, so it only makes sense to offer this information in yet another capacity.”

The personalities delivering the new weekend product will be familiar to the HNN audience.

Billy V can currently be seen on Sunrise during the week, providing entertainment reports, and digging into events of cultural significance.

Billy will be alongside Annalisa Burgos, who currently serves as weekend evening anchor on HNN.

Together, they will highlight the top stories of the day, deliver a First Alert Weather forecast along with traffic updates, and inform viewers of fun family events happening around the islands.

The expansion of Sunrise comes as HNN is also expanding its livestream in the digital space. Catch extended livestreams from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays.

“We realize everyone’s day is busy,” said HNN News Director Scott Duff. “Expanding our offerings in the morning and in the digital space is the right call for our professional responsibility to the community. We look forward to providing critical information and telling even more stories of Hawaii in 2023.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

