Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice is heading to Oahu.
The popular Ululani's Shave Ice is heading to Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.

This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on Oahu.

“You know, it’s been 14 years for us on Maui, and this is the first franchise, the first time people from Oahu are going to be able to taste our product,” said David Yamashiro, co-founder of Ululani’s. “And with that, we’re super excited to be bringing our shave ice here to Oahu.”

Ululani’s described its shave ice as very fine. They make all their own syrups — some of them using fresh fruit.

