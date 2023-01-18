First Alert Forecast: Light winds continue, more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Land and sea breezes will continue over the smaller islands through Thursday afternoon.

The chance for afternoon showers across island interiors will increase each day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible around Kauai as well as across portions of the Big Island Thursday and Friday as an upper trough moves by.

Increased showers may still occur over leeward portions of Oahu and Kauai Friday night and, for Kauai, Saturday as well. Moderate trade winds may return early next week.

A couple northwest swells are expected Wednesday and Thursday, which should maintain moderate surf along north facing shores.

A larger northwest swell should bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday.

A much larger northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds and possibly approaching over 40 feet.

