Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company “Kua ‘Aina Ranches” owned by an...
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name.

Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” but he needs help from the public on the company’s new name.

Hawaii Sustainable Beef is offering a Hawaii resident the chance to take home $10,000 by simply coming up with a new brand name that will represent the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches spread throughout the Big Island, Oahu, Maui and Kauai.

A contest will run from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25.

Contestants can submit their suggestions at NameTheBeef.com.

Hawaii Sustainable Beef will pay the winner $10,000 and treat 100 runner-up winners with a free meal from the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich shop in Hale’iwa ($20 value).

“We should try to do the right thing here. And we should have fun with it. In the end, we should make friends with it. Life is too short to have unnecessary conflict,” said Vandersloot.

“Once the contest winners are decided and the 100 sandwiches are awarded, I would love to visit your sandwich shop and get a picture of you and me shaking hands and sharing a sandwich outside your shop in Haleiwa. It would be great if you and I could set a powerful example for the public and especially for the youth in Hawaii on how to settle disputes without being adversarial.”

The owners of both organizations are pleased with the outcome.

Hawaii Sustainable Beef is looking for a name that communicates an accurate, positive message about their beef, including that it’s:

  • From small local ranchers in Hawaii
  • Grass-fed and grass-finished
  • All-natural
  • Raised without hormones or antibiotics

The winning name will be chosen by company management after consultation with some of the leading ranchers who sell beef in the program.

Winners will be announced at Facebook.com/NameTheBeef on Feb. 9, 2023, and the prizes will be distributed right afterward.

