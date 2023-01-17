Search underway for missing man who went overboard while fishing off South Kona

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway on Monday for a missing fisherman off South Kona.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 63-year-old Mark Knittle, of Captain Cook, went overboard Sunday morning while fishing with a friend about 4 miles off shore of the Honaunau Boat Ramp.

The friend told authorities that Knittle hooked an ahi, then heard him say, “the fish is huge” before he saw him go overboard into the water.

Police said the friend tried to grab the line and also jumped into the water to find Knittle, but Knittle disappeared within seconds.

Firefighters and the Coast Guard will keep searching for him for the next 72 hours.

Knittle is described as 5-foot-10 inches and 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

