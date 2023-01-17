Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Hawaii Island man arrested in fatal stabbing deaths of his grandparents
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Mark Knittle, who went overboard while fishing off...
Search underway for missing man who went overboard while fishing off South Kona

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 17, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 17, 2023)
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet