Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kauai woman arrested in crash that left 12-year-old boy in serious condition

Kauai police vehicle / file image
Kauai police vehicle / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHOLA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with a crash that left a 12-year-old boy in serious condition.

It happened around 4:20 p.m.

Police said a SUV, driven by the 35-year-old woman, struck the boy who was riding his bike along Aliomanu Road.

First responders treated the boy before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman was arrested for negligent injury, reckless driving, driving without a license and inattention to driving. She was released pending investigation.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Big Island police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with deaths of his grandparents in Hilo
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Honolulu, Hawaii / HNN
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
Chaos at airports across the country after an overnight FAA system outage.
Midday Newscast: Lawmakers demand answers after last week’s FAA computer glitch