Kauai woman arrested in crash that left 12-year-old boy in serious condition

ANAHOLA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with a crash that left a 12-year-old boy in serious condition.

It happened around 4:20 p.m.

Police said a SUV, driven by the 35-year-old woman, struck the boy who was riding his bike along Aliomanu Road.

First responders treated the boy before transporting him to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman was arrested for negligent injury, reckless driving, driving without a license and inattention to driving. She was released pending investigation.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.