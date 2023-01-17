Tributes
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa.

Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner of the single-story home.

Fire officials were able to secure a water supply and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack with handlines. HFD added that the fire did not extend into the adjacent rooms.

All occupants had exited the house safely and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The blaze was extinguished at around 1:25 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

