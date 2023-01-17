Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Greta Thunberg detained in Germany

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on the edge of the open pit mine and dances in Erkelenz, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal lying under Luetzerath, for this purpose, the hamlet on the territory of the city of Erkelenz at the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler II is to be demolished.(Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police Tuesday at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, CNN affiliate N-TV reports.

Thunberg has been part of protests against the destruction of Luetzerath to expand the coal mine.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist began her environmental protests in her teens to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Copyright 2023 Gray News staff. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Hawaii Island man arrested in fatal stabbing deaths of his grandparents
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Mark Knittle, who went overboard while fishing off...
Search underway for missing man who went overboard while fishing off South Kona

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida
FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine