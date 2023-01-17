Girl, 17, critically injured after crashing into tree, sign in Hawaii Kai area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m.

HPD said the girl was speeding southbound on Lunalilo Home Road when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree in the center median. Police said she then veered right and crashed into a sign on the sidewalk.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

