Girl, 17, critically injured after crashing into tree, sign in Hawaii Kai area

Critical motor vehicle collision occurred in the Hawaii Kai area, involving a single vehicle with a single occupant(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m.

HPD said the girl was speeding southbound on Lunalilo Home Road when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree in the center median. Police said she then veered right and crashed into a sign on the sidewalk.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

