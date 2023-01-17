Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Big Island police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with deaths of his grandparents in Hilo
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

Environmental activists speak out on EPA’s proposed Red Hill consent order
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Environmental activists speak out on EPA’s proposed Red Hill consent order
The Feds have accused Miske and his associates of organizing Fraser murder.
Lawyers accuse state of cover-up in death of OCCC inmate
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes