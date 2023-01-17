Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu.

The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday.

Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu.

The event will showcase the history, styles and various designers of the muumuu with pieces from the past to more modern day pieces from the Manuhealii capsule collection.

Local vendors include DeStash Hawaii, Manuhealii and Happy Hale with their vintage and modern aloha wear and much more.

