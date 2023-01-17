Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn’t kill victim, returned to find blood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn’t kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.

Prosecutors say Boinville walked in on Brown and his then-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand while they were burglarizing a North Shore vacation rental in 2017 and was brutally killed.

William Bagasol, the defense lawyer for Brown, says his client is only guilty of burglary and kidnapping and Dandurand was the one responsible for Boinville’s death.

The trial began with questioning from the defense, followed by cross examination.

Brown described the events leading up to the murder of Boinville, saying he and Dandurand had been smoking weed and had gone into the home through an open window.

“Ultimately, I was sold on just the guitar and the champagne bottles,” Brown told the jury. “I thought we were just going to hang out.”

That’s when he heard someone coming into the home. He said Dandurand, who was holding a machete, told Boinville to lay down and then they started tying her up.

He said it was all happening so fast.

When questioned by the defense, Brown maintained that it was never his “plan” to hurt Boinville.

“No, not at all. I wanted to run,” Brown said. “That was my first instinct when she came.”

Instead, he told the jury that Dandurand ordered him to go outside to check if anyone else was there. After waiting outside for about 10 minutes, he went back inside.

“That’s when I walked back to Hailey and that’s when Telma, she had been hurt already. There was blood around her,” Brown said.

“I kind of walk over there and start snapping at Hailey, I was like, what the (expletive) did you do?”

Brown added, “There was blood on her, there was blood on Telma, there was blood on the ground.”

He told the jury he tried to see if Boinville was OK.

“I got on my hands and knees and tried to feel for her pulse,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing but I was trying to put her hands on her neck to see if she was coherent. She was unconscious. I was just kind of freaking out. I was just in shock. It was kind of surreal this was.”

Brown is on trial now and Dandurand will have a separate trial later on.

