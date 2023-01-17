Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his...
Hawaii Island man arrested in fatal stabbing deaths of his grandparents
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Mark Knittle, who went overboard while fishing off...
Search underway for missing man who went overboard while fishing off South Kona

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 17, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 17, 2023)
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
All occupants had exited the house safely and no injuries were reported, the fire department...
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital 107