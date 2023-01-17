Tributes
Beloved couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’

Carla and Jeffery Takamine with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved couple killed in a double stabbing on Hawaii Island are being remembered for their warmth and generosity.

The two elderly victims — both 68 years old — were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo.

The Takamine’s owned a popular store called Big Island Delights, which is now closed indefinitely.

Neighbor David Shiigi said he’s known the couple for decades and will remember them for their generosity.

“I have a nursery business and she went out of her way to help me when I used to go on trips,” said Shiigi. “And donate her products for me to share with people on the mainland.”

“So yeah, they were kind and both of them were good people,” Shiigi added.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he was “blessed” to call the Takamine’s his friends.

“They were two of the most generous, giving and caring people I’ve ever known,” Roth said. “And I join in the grieving of many throughout our community who have had the privilege to be touched by their warmth and aloha.”

The incident happened at a residence on Makalika Street just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, two people were found dead with stab wounds, police said.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Joshua Ho, the grandson of the Takamines, in connection to the double homicide. He now remains in custody.

Officials said the victims’ relatives restrained him before officers arrived.

Investigators spent the day searching the property and recovered a knife and sock.

Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine their exact cause of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

