Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to talk about food, life and culture.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii.

Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine.

Guests speakers include Sheldon Simeon, chef and owner of Tin Roof in Kahului, Maui; Robynne Maii, chef/owner of Fête restaurant and 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef; Christopher Kanemura, owner of Fujiya Mochi; and Kevin Yim, vice president of marketing and communications for Zippy’s Inc.

The special Hawaii episode will be taped on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.

This event is a partnership between Hawaii Public Radio and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College.

“The Splendid Table” airs on Hawaii Public Radio Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Interested in attending? There are still tickets available. Click here for more information or to purchase a ticket.

