Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii.

Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine.

Guests speakers include Sheldon Simeon, chef and owner of Tin Roof in Kahului, Maui; Robynne Maii, chef/owner of Fête restaurant and 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef; Christopher Kanemura, owner of Fujiya Mochi; and Kevin Yim, vice president of marketing and communications for Zippy’s Inc.

The special Hawaii episode will be taped on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.

This event is a partnership between Hawaii Public Radio and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College.

“The Splendid Table” airs on Hawaii Public Radio Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Interested in attending? There are still tickets available. Click here for more information or to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.