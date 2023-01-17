After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime.

The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.

In an emotional pretrial Facebook post, Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery, called the alleged killers evil — but also blasted the system for their ordeal.

“How dare you put us through what you put us through?” Emery said into the camera, barely containing his sobs.

He pointed out that his daughter Makana, who was 8 years old the day of the murder, is now 13 and looking at potentially testifying twice.

“Now after five years they decided to make two separate trials for two murderers that did what they did together,” Emery said.

That they acted together, at least to burglarize the house, is exactly the point of a felony murder law, which the House Republican Caucus plans to introduce this session, according to Minority Floor Leader Diamond Garcia.

“If we were like 48 other states, including D.C., the case would have been over and done with a long time ago. Both would have been locked up and sentenced to life,” Garcia said. “That’s justice to me.”

Prosecutors say Telma Boinville walked in on Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand while they were burglarizing a vacation rental and that they brutally killed her and tied up her daughter. They were later caught with the family’s truck and with Boinville’s blood on both of them.

Former prosecutor, judge and current Hawaii Pacific University Professor Randall Lee said the case would have been a simple felony murder — which automatically would hold both suspects equally responsible and put less burden on prosecutors to prove individual intent to kill.

“All you needed to prove was that a death occurred during the course of committing a felony,” Lee said. “And in this particular case, a death resulted while in a burglary. So that’s all you needed to prove.”

Hawaii abolished its felony murder law in 1987, according to Garcia. So Hawaii prosecutors have to prove a person intentionally murdered the victim.

“You’d have to prove each and every element of the homicide,” Lee said. “Which is that you intentionally or knowingly caused the death of a particular individual. And that’s a specific state of mind.”

With the two defendants blaming each other and denying responsibility, the Boinville case got complicated.

“That leaves room for lots of more defense arguments to jump in stall cases out,” Garcia said.

But civil rights advocates, such as University of Hawaii Criminal Justice Instructor Ken Lawson, say people should be punished for what they’re responsible for — not for acts of others.

“So it becomes totally unfair for those individuals who may either be innocent of the actual murder, or who may have just been participating in a crime and never believed that a murder was going to happen,” Lawson said.

“It allows the state to put people away from murder for life in some situations, without ever having to prove that they intentionally killed somebody,” Lawson said.

Lee pointed out that Hawaii’s lack of a felony murder law is actually in line with the national Model Penal Code, recommended by national criminal justice scholars.

Lawson is concerned that the public outrage over the Boinville case will lead to a political response.

“I think these cases, draw a lot of political fervor because you can you can work the public up and you can get on really lathered up and all this, ‘we got to fight crime and all that,’” Lawson said. “But what it does is it creates a severe system of injustice.”

The legislative session begins Wednesday.

