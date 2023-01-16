Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says

Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Photos in this story body may contain disturbing content.

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman has been charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found 43 dogs locked up and neglected – without food or water – in her two Arizona homes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division had been monitoring complaints of animal hoarding at two homes in Dolan Springs. Both houses belong to 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel, who was taken into custody Wednesday for several citation violations and failing to appear in court, officials said.

Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the...
Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties. Authorities said the dogs were emaciated, neglected and did not have access to food or water. Some dogs were locked inside the houses, while others were locked inside cars on the property, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Officials took several dogs to an emergency veterinarian for care, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case

Latest News

The fire department, Emergency Medical Services and other first responders are at the scene.
FAA: 2 people on board single-engine plane that crashed near Molokai Airport
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport
Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport
Rep. Ed Case discusses Red Hill, debt limit as Congress gets into full swing
Rep. Ed Case discusses Red Hill, debt limit as Congress gets into full swing