South Korea’s Si Woo Kim birdies final two holes to win 2023 Sony Open

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting finish in the 25th anniversary of the Sony Open with two players taking it to the final two holes, but in the end it would be south Korea’s Si Woo Kim to win it all.

Hayden Buckley opened the day as the leader of the club house with a 16-under par. He would stay consistent throughout the day to stay at the top for majority of the round.

“You know, I feel like it definitely played tough out there, so I feel like my ball-striking was right where I wanted it.” Buckley told reporters following his round. “A little shaky earlier, I didn’t hit it exactly where I wanted to early on, but again, the front nine is so difficult that I knew if I could just grind out a few pars and find my way to the back nine, I’d have a great chance.”

Si Woo Kim would have other plans, marching his way up the leader board to get a share of the lead in the back nine.

Kim would birdie on the 17th and 18th hole to finish 18-under with a chance to win it. Right behind him Buckley was trying for a playoff hole, but would par and finish 17-under, making Si Woo Kim the 2023 Sony Open Champion.

“It was a tough year I had last year, but I played a lot of good rounds, but I didn’t play good Sunday.” Si Woo Kim said following his round. “That’s why I finished a lot of 13th, I think that helps me more patience, and then this year trying to mindset, like trying more less upset, more getting attitude-wise. I think that helped, Friday and Saturday was a little upset for me, but I didn’t act much, I think that helped.”

At just 27-years-old, Kim wins his third PGA Tour title.

