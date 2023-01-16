Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday.

Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities found the sons, ages 9 and 3, and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, which is around 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators also found a 10-year-old girl and brought her to a local hospital, where Bouchard said on Monday she was in stable condition. The girl had knocked on a door and said that her “family was dead in a field,” Bouchard said.

Family members attempted to help Cannady before she left with her children, but she refused, Bouchard said. When the family arrived in the wooded field, Cannady told her children to lie down and sleep. The two sons and their mother died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Bouchard advocated for better mental health support at the Monday press conference, saying there is “so much more” to be done regarding crisis response and long-term solutions.

“It takes strength to ask for help. It’s not weakness,” he said. “It’s encouraged.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Lawmakers demand answers after last week's FAA computer glitch
Keanakakoi Crater
Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
The death toll has reached at least 40 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war